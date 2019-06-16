A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi holds first all-party meet ahead of Parliament session: The prime minister is likely to have sought the cooperation of all parties to pass key bills in the Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visits Ayodhya, demands ordinance for construction of Ram temple: He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has courage and the Hindus of the whole world were with him. Toll in Bihar encephalitis outbreak rises to 83, Union health minister reaches Muzaffarpur: A medical bulletin stated that 69 children have died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 14 at Kejriwal Matrisadan till 9 am on Sunday. Former Maharashtra Congress leader Radhkrishna Vikhe-Patil joins Cabinet: As many as 12 other legislators took oath as ministers, while six resigned from the Cabinet. India to levy higher tariffs on 28 US products from today: These 28 items include almonds, apples and walnuts. At least 40 people die of heatwave in a day in Bihar, 27 in Aurangabad alone: In Gaya, 12 people died of heatstroke. Bye-elections to six vacant Rajya Sabha seats to be held on July 5: Three seats are currently vacant in the Upper House from Odisha, two from Gujarat and one from Bihar. Saudi Arabia blames Iran for attacks on its oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said the kingdom will not ‘hesitate to deal with any threat to our people’. Doctors in West Bengal say they are open to talks with Mamata Banerjee, but will decide venue later: Earlier on Saturday, doctors had turned down Banerjee’s offer of talks behind closed doors, terming it an eyewash. Railways drop massage service plan after BJP MP says it is against Indian culture: Indore legislator Shankar Lalwani had wondered if it would be appropriate to provide such a service in the presence of women.