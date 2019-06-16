Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said every individual has the right to cheer for the team they believe in, during the World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

“May the best team win in today’s India vs Pakistan cricket match,” Mufti said. “Every individual has the right to cheer for whichever team they believe in. So let’s be civil about it.”

In 2014, 67 Kashmiri students were suspended from the Swami Vivekanand Subharti University in Meerut over what the vice chancellor called unacceptable behaviour after they celebrated Pakistan beating India in a tense Asia Cup.

Pakistan has never defeated India at the World Cup. The two countries share a rivalry in cricket and matches are often spirited.

