The big news: Bengal doctors call off strike after meeting Mamata Banerjee, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: JP Nadda was appointed the BJP’s new working president, and the former President of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi, died in court on Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Junior doctors of Kolkata’s NRS Medical College call off strike after meeting Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister had assured them of better security at hospitals.
- JP Nadda appointed BJP working president: The posting came since the party president, Amit Shah, is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.
- Former Egypt President Mohammed Morsi dies in court: He was the country’s first democratically-elected leader.
- Heatwave toll rises to 76 in Bihar’s Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts: Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4°C, five degrees above normal on Monday.
- TMC Noapara MLA Sunil Singh, 12 councillors join BJP: Singh said that the public in West Bengal wants ‘Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.
- Congress leader moves SC against EC’s decision to hold separate bye-polls to two Gujarat seats: Paresh Dhanani asked the court to direct the poll panel to conduct simultaneous bye-elections for filling up Rajya Sabha vacancies in all states.
- Army convoy attacked in Pulwama: Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia claimed it was a failed attempt. In Anantnag, an Army Major was killed during a gunfight, and another officer and two soldiers were injured.
- Opposition leaders create ruckus during oath taking of Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders took oath as MPs.
- Lenders send debt-ridden Jet Airways to bankruptcy court after failing to get investors: The consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India, had received only one conditional bid.
- Tamil Nadu reels under water crisis, IT firms and hotels in Chennai severely hit by shortage: IT companies in Chennai have asked employees to work from home while some hotels have stopped serving meals for lunch.