The body of a Samajwadi Party leader who was allegedly abducted by Maoists on Tuesday was found a day later in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Santosh Punem had contested the state Assembly elections in December from Bijapur, according to Hindustan Times.

“Santosh Punem a resident of Marimalla who also worked as a contractor was abducted from his construction site in Marimalla village on Tuesday late evening,” said Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Suderaj P, according to Hindustan Times.

Suderaj said Punem was abducted from a spot just 15 km away from the police station. “We have sent police party, we will be able to share remaining details once police party returns,” Suderaj said.

The Superintendent of Police of the area told Times Now that Punem’s body was found in the interiors of Bijapur.