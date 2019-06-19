The big news: Rajnath Singh says most parties are for simultaneous polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Economic Affairs Council said other countries were also using new system of measuring GDP, and OM Birla was elected Lok Sabha speaker.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Most political parties supported idea of simultaneous elections at meeting with Modi, says Rajnath Singh: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reportedly said frequent elections affect economic growth and ‘rock the spirit of cooperative federalism.
- On GDP row, PM’s advisory body says other countries are also using new system of calculating growth rates: The council refuted former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian’s claim that GDP growth was overestimated between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17.
- BJP MP Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker, vows to run House impartially: He was the only candidate in the fray as the Congress and its allies did not field any nominee.
- Investigators into MH17 crash say three Russians, one Ukrainian identified as suspects: The accused will face murder charges.
- At least 90 people dead so far in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts of Bihar due to heatwave: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an environment survey of the state over the next four days.
- Congress dissolves Karnataka committee a day after MLA Roshan Baig’s suspension: Baig alleged that he was being targeted, and said that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could be the reason behind his suspension from the party.
- West Bengal introduces 30% domicile quota in National University of Juridical Sciences, says report: The state Assembly had passed a bill on this matter in November 2018.
- Arctic permafrost is thawing 70 years earlier than expected, find scientists, says report: Vladimir Romanovsky, who was part of the expedition to the Canadian Arctic, said this shows the climate is now warmer than at any time in the last 5,000 years.
- Maharashtra Opposition demands probe into alleged leak of budget on Twitter: The CM refuted the allegations saying that the provisions were posted on social media 15 minutes after Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar started his speech.
- Mine fragments indicate Iran is involved in oil tanker attacks, says US Navy expert: US officials have reportedly recovered a handprint and fingerprints that, according to them, can be used to build a criminal case against those responsible.