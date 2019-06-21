The government on Friday tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, ANI reported.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved the bill on triple talaq in the Lower House amid ruckus. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor opposed the bill.

The Union Cabinet had approved the triple talaq bill on June 12, paving the way for the legislation to be introduced in the current session of the Parliament. The previous bill which was introduced during the Budget session in February lapsed on June 3.

The bill proposes to do away with the practice of triple talaq and provides for severe penalties in case of default. The Congress has decided to oppose the bill. The Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP, has also signalled its opposition.

President Ram Nath Kovind, during his address to the joint sitting of the Houses on Thursday, had praised the government’s efforts to do away with the practice of triple talaq. “Removing practices like triple talaq and ‘nikah halala’ are essential to give equality to women,” the president had said.

In the Rajya Sabha, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Vijila Sathyananth raised the water crisis in Tamil Nadu. “Tamil Nadu is a water deficit state,” ANI quoted her as saying. “The only major river system in the state is Cauvery river system. Only solution is that Centre should take complete authority of management of water of Cauvery. The release of water should be immediate.”