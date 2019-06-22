The big news: India reminds Pakistan about terror funding action plan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Probe agency ED offered an air ambulance to bring Mehul Choksi from Antigua, and a suspected militant was killed in a gunfight in J&K.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India says it expects Pakistan to take all necessary steps to implement FATF action plan in time: The global watchdog had on Friday warned Pakistan for failing to meet two deadlines to implement the action plan on terror financing.
- ED offers air ambulance to Mehul Choksi to bring him from Antigua, say reports: The Enforcement Directorate rejected the diamond merchant’s offer to join the inquiry from Antigua.
- Suspected militant killed in gunfight in Baramulla district of J&K: Police said the identity and affiliation of the suspected militant is being ascertained.
- Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, officials of Air Force, defence ministry booked: The CBI searched Bhandari’s home and offices in connection with the Rs 2,895-crore deal.
- CJI urges PM to improve SC judge strength, raise retirement age of HC judges to tackle pendency, says report: Ranjan Gogoi told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the top court has 58,669 pending cases and the number is rising due to more cases being filed.
- Donald Trump denies sexual assault allegation by US writer, calls it ‘false stories for publicity’: Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll claimed the president attacked and allegedly raped her at a department store in 1995 or 1996.
- Google’s doodle celebrates actor Amrish Puri’s life on his 87th birth anniversary: Puri, who died in 2005, portrayed some of the most memorable villains in Indian cinema.
- ‘Violent extremist Hindu groups’ continued attacks on minorities in India in 2018, says US report: The International Religious Freedom Report by the State Department explains the status of religious freedom in every country.
- IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Rainfall is expected to bring relief to the drought-hit state.
- Bihar encephalitis toll reaches 139 as three more children die, Opposition blames government: All the three deaths were reported from the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur district on Friday.