India says it expects Pakistan to take all necessary steps to implement FATF action plan in time: The global watchdog had on Friday warned Pakistan for failing to meet two deadlines to implement the action plan on terror financing. ED offers air ambulance to Mehul Choksi to bring him from Antigua, say reports: The Enforcement Directorate rejected the diamond merchant’s offer to join the inquiry from Antigua. Suspected militant killed in gunfight in Baramulla district of J&K: Police said the identity and affiliation of the suspected militant is being ascertained. Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, officials of Air Force, defence ministry booked: The CBI searched Bhandari’s home and offices in connection with the Rs 2,895-crore deal. CJI urges PM to improve SC judge strength, raise retirement age of HC judges to tackle pendency, says report: Ranjan Gogoi told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the top court has 58,669 pending cases and the number is rising due to more cases being filed. Donald Trump denies sexual assault allegation by US writer, calls it ‘false stories for publicity’: Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll claimed the president attacked and allegedly raped her at a department store in 1995 or 1996. Google’s doodle celebrates actor Amrish Puri’s life on his 87th birth anniversary: Puri, who died in 2005, portrayed some of the most memorable villains in Indian cinema. ‘Violent extremist Hindu groups’ continued attacks on minorities in India in 2018, says US report: The International Religious Freedom Report by the State Department explains the status of religious freedom in every country. IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Rainfall is expected to bring relief to the drought-hit state.

Bihar encephalitis toll reaches 139 as three more children die, Opposition blames government: All the three deaths were reported from the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur district on Friday.