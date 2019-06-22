Kerala Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Saturday that neither he nor his party will protect his son, who has been accused of raping a 33-year-old woman, PTI reported. “Neither my party nor I will protect Binoy Kodiyeri,” Balakrishnan said. “He is an adult. He stays as a separate family and is responsible for his actions.”

Balakrishnan also denied claims that the complainant had contacted his family. He added that he does not know the whereabouts of Binoy Kodiyeri, who is absconding. Balakrishnan said he has not seen his son for the last few days.

A 33-year-old woman from Bihar alleged earlier this month that she met Binoy Kodiyeri in Dubai, where she was working as a bar dancer. She said that he raped her after promising to marry her and said that she has an eight-year-old son from the relationship, a charge that Binoy Kodiyeri denied.

Binoy Kodiyeri instead claimed that the woman sent him a letter six months ago demanding Rs 5 crore. “Based on that letter, I have already filed a complaint with Kannur police, who are investigating the matter,” he said.

Kodiyeri said he was willing to opt for “scientific ways” to prove that he was not the father of the complainant’s child. The woman has also agreed to a paternity test, and said that she had evidence to prove her relationship with Kodiyeri.

On Thursday, two Mumbai police officers, along with two officials of the local police, visited Kodiyeri’s ancestral home at Thiruvangad in Kannur district to serve him a notice but he was not home at the time, officials said. The Mumbai police officials told reporters that they were unable to get in touch with Kodiyeri as his phone was switched off.