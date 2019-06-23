The big news: India dismisses US report on attacks on minorities, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Centre to temporarily delay salaries of some government employees, and the US said it will impose sanctions on Iran from Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India rejects US report on religious freedom, says it is committed to tolerance and inclusion: The International Religious Freedom Report said that attacks against minorities continued in India amid rumours that victims had traded or killed cows for beef.
- Centre to temporarily delay salaries for some government officials, asks public not to circulate order: A Finance Ministry statement said that the order was only applicable to an office under the Department of Expenditure. About 200 employees may be affected.
- United States President Donald Trump announces sanctions from Monday, suggests military action still an option amid US-Iran tensions: The tension between both the countries renewed last week after Iran shot down an American spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz.
- Tamil Nadu government asks schools to remain open amid water crisis in Chennai, AIADMK calls on rain gods: The state education department said that the schools had no reason to shut down as it was their responsibility to make alternate arrangements.
- J&K: Four suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Shopian district: Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants. Their identities are still being ascertained.
- Security beefed up in Punjab after Dera follower accused of sacrilege killed in jail, CM orders probe: Mohinder Pal Bittu, the main accused in several sacrilege cases and a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda outfit was killed by two inmates.
- Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre, says Governor Satya Pal Malik: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasised that Centre should take an initiative to start the stalled dialogue.
- There’s no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Imran Khan, claims BJP’s Vijayvargiya: The West Bengal chief minister and Pakistan prime minister had boycotted International Yoga Day even as the ‘whole world’ celebrated it, he claimed.
- Masked men shoot at TV journalist, hurl eggs on her car in east Delhi: The journalist received bullet wounds but is now out of danger. The police suspect it was due to a personal enmity.
- Veerappa Moily says tie-up with JD(S) for 2019 polls a mistake, Congress would have won more seats alone: Moily said the coalition should have convened a Cabinet meeting to exclusively discuss the election results but no introspection has happened so far.