India rejects US report on religious freedom, says it is committed to tolerance and inclusion: The International Religious Freedom Report said that attacks against minorities continued in India amid rumours that victims had traded or killed cows for beef. Centre to temporarily delay salaries for some government officials, asks public not to circulate order: A Finance Ministry statement said that the order was only applicable to an office under the Department of Expenditure. About 200 employees may be affected. United States President Donald Trump announces sanctions from Monday, suggests military action still an option amid US-Iran tensions: The tension between both the countries renewed last week after Iran shot down an American spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Tamil Nadu government asks schools to remain open amid water crisis in Chennai, AIADMK calls on rain gods: The state education department said that the schools had no reason to shut down as it was their responsibility to make alternate arrangements. J&K: Four suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Shopian district: Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants. Their identities are still being ascertained. Security beefed up in Punjab after Dera follower accused of sacrilege killed in jail, CM orders probe: Mohinder Pal Bittu, the main accused in several sacrilege cases and a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda outfit was killed by two inmates. Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre, says Governor Satya Pal Malik: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasised that Centre should take an initiative to start the stalled dialogue. There’s no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Imran Khan, claims BJP’s Vijayvargiya: The West Bengal chief minister and Pakistan prime minister had boycotted International Yoga Day even as the ‘whole world’ celebrated it, he claimed. Masked men shoot at TV journalist, hurl eggs on her car in east Delhi: The journalist received bullet wounds but is now out of danger. The police suspect it was due to a personal enmity. Veerappa Moily says tie-up with JD(S) for 2019 polls a mistake, Congress would have won more seats alone: Moily said the coalition should have convened a Cabinet meeting to exclusively discuss the election results but no introspection has happened so far.