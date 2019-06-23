Air India on Sunday said that it had suspended its Regional Director for East Rohit Bhasin for allegedly shoplifting a wallet from a duty-free shop at Sydney airport, officials said. The airline issued a suspension order for Bhasin on Saturday saying that he would be facing disciplinary action, PTI reported.

“It has been reported by regional manager Australasia that you allegedly committed an act of shoplifting from a duty free shop at Sydney airport before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June, 2019, from Sydney airport for which you were rostered as one of the Commander [pilot],” the order said, according to PTI. “Without prejudice to any disciplinary action to be initiated against you and pending enquiry, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

The airline’s spokesperson confirmed that Bhasin had been accused of shoplifting. “There is an initial report of one of its captains Mr Rohit Bhasin who is also working as a regional director picking up a wallet from a duty free shop in Sydney,” the spokesperson said. “Air India lays the highest stress on proper conduct of its staff and has a zero tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety.”