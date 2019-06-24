A look at the headlines right now:

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya has resigned, reports ‘Business Standard’: His last day in office will be a few days before the end of July, the report said. Muslim man dies four days after mob beats him up, forces him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Jharkhand: Tabrej Ansari’s family has filed a police complaint based on videos of his assault that are circulating on social media. A non-Gandhi can lead Congress but Gandhis must stay active to resolve crises, says Mani Shankar Aiyar: The 78-year-old leader told PTI that the party will fight back and resume its position as the ‘natural leader’ of the ‘Idea of India movement’. Mayawati’s brother and nephew given party posts, Danish Ali made BSP’s Lok Sabha leader, say reports: The BSP chief’s brother Anand Kumar has been made the party’s national vice president, while Akash Anand has been appointed national coordinator. Bihar encephalitis outbreak spreads to 20 districts but officials report decline in number of cases: The toll rose to 152 on Sunday after two children died at a hospital in Muzaffarpur district. Bodies of seven missing mountaineers believed to be found in Uttarakhand: Eight people had gone missing on the way to Nanda Devi East peak more than a month ago. CJI Ranjan Gogoi writes to Narendra Modi, seeks Allahabad High Court judge’s ouster: Last year, an in-house committee of the High Court had found Justice SN Shukla guilty of judicial irregularities in the Medical Council of India bribery case. Centre to temporarily delay salaries for some officials, asks public not to circulate order: A Finance Ministry statement said that the order was only applicable to an office under the Department of Expenditure. About 200 employees may be affected. US National Security Advisor John Bolton warns Iran, says military is ‘rebuilt and ready to go’: Iranian lawmakers, during a parliament session on Sunday, chanted ‘Death to America’ and accused the US of being ‘the real world terrorist’. Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasised that Centre should take an initiative to start the stalled dialogue.