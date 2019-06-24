The Delhi Police on Sunday countered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s accusation that the national capital was witnessing a “dangerous spurt” in crimes.

Kejriwal had cited the murder of an elderly couple and their domestic help in Vasant Vihar, while claiming that crime in the city had increased. “Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes,” he said on Twitter. “An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety [and] security of Delhiites?”

The Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party has been demanding that the Delhi Police be brought under its control instead of being under the Union Home Ministry. In November 2018, the government passed a resolution demanding an amendment in the Constitution to this effect. “If the Delhi Police comes under the elected government of Delhi, it will start working for the good of the people,” Kejriwal had said, according to NDTV.

Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2019

The Delhi Police responded to Kejriwal, saying there was no increase in crime in Delhi and “heinous crimes” have come down by 10% this year compared to 2018. “Similarly heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts of Delhi police,” Delhi Police said on Twitter.

The Delhi Police said that two of three incidents of murder which Kejriwal referred to were committed by family members or people living in the house. “Both cases are solved [and] accused arrested,” police said. “In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads.”

In February, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court had delivered a split verdict on the Delhi government’s power to appoint and transfer civil servants. Justice AK Sikri had ruled that the Delhi government has no power over the police. The Aam Aadmi Party then submitted a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a larger bench to decide whether the Centre or Delhi government had control over services.

No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 % this year compared to 2018. Similarly

heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts of Delhi police. @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/FaAA5PvLnK — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 23, 2019