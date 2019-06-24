Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha on Monday during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The amendments will make the Aadhaar Act conform to the Supreme Court judgement on its constitutionality, The Hindu reported. Last September, the top court had struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which made the use of Aadhaar mandatory for availing various services. President Ram Nath Kovind had introduced an ordinance modifying the Act in February.

NK Premachandran, an MP from Kerala belonging to the Revolutionary Socialist Party said reintroducing the Aadhaar Bill would violate the Supreme Court judgement on the right to privacy, The Hindu reported. He expressed his opposition to the introduction of the bill, and advised the government to table the Personal Data Protection Bill.

Prasad was also scheduled to introduce pieces of legislation to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah is expected to table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill. It proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border on par with people living in areas near the Actual Line of Control. It also has provisions for 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in the state.

This will be Shah’s first legislative business in Parliament after his election to the Lower House following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in General Elections last month.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Sarangi moved a motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both Houses of Parliament on June 20. When he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi a number of times, the Opposition benches disrupted his speech. The BJP parliamentarian from Odisha called the Congress anti-women and anti-poor, and claimed it was against development.

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha also discussed the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address. “The people of the country have given a very clear mandate in this election,” Kovind had said, adding that the people had given the Narendra Modi government a bigger majority after assessing its performance during the first tenure. “By doing so, the people of the country have given a mandate for continuing uninterrupted and at an accelerated pace the journey of development which started in 2014.”

Upper House members talked about the water crisis plaguing different parts of the country, and demanded immediate measures such as inter-linking of rivers and rain water harvesting to recharge ground water table, PTI reported.

BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya raised the matter during the Zero Hour, saying parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka have traditionally faced water crisis but now the problem had extended to new areas. “There has to be a permanent solution to drinking water crisis,” he said, suggesting five big river inter-linking projects that need to be taken up on priority. His party colleague Ashok Bajpai said that according to a NITI Aayog report there would be a water crisis in parts of the country next year too.

Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said he is willing to allow a short discussion on the matter if a notice for a short duration or a call attention is submitted. He advised members to consult each other before submitting the notice.