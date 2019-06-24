The Jharkhand Police on Monday said they have arrested three people in connection with the death of a 24-year Muslim man who was beaten by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district on June 18. Tabrej Ansari died in a hospital on Saturday.

“We’ve taken this very seriously,” Seraikela Kharsawan superintendent of police told ANI. “We’ve arrested 3 people already and are looking for others. Internal inquiry is underway on the part of negligence by police. Action will be taken. A probe is being done on district collector level into the role of the jail administration.”

The Jharkhand Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, reported The Hindu. “Several other unnamed persons have been mentioned in the FIR as accused,” Kuldip Dwivedi, Deputy Inspector General of Kolhan Range, told The Hindu. “The case is being investigated with all seriousness.”

One of the three arrested people was identified as Pappu Mandal. “He has been arrested under murder and rioting charges,” the police said, adding that Mandal did not belong to any Hindutva organisation. There are no details of the other two arrested in the case.

Ansari was caught in Dhaktidih village while allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. He was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten for 12 hours. Later, the police took him into custody. Ansari was produced in a court that sent him to judicial remand. According to the police, he fell ill on Saturday and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Videos of the assault soon spread on social media. Ansari’s family approached the police with the videos after his death, based on which an FIR was filed. According to the FIR, the mob also forced him to chant “Jai Sri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.

Wrong to politicise lynchings, claims minister

Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party minister in Jharkhand on Monday said it was wrong to politicise mob lynchings, reported ANI. “The trend these days is to associate such incidents with the BJP, RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh], VHP [Vishwa Hindu Parishad] and Bajrang Dal,” said CP Singh. “It is a time of cut and paste – who fits what words where is difficult to say. The trend to politicise such incidents is wrong. The government is conducting an investigation.”

Singh’s comments came after Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said there was a pattern in most lynchings. “First, a Muslim is murdered by cow lovers,” Owaisi tweeted. “Then the most ridiculous excuses begin: a ‘suspicion’ of beef possession, theft, smuggling & love jihad. So much for sabka vishwas when we can be killed over mere ‘suspicions’.”

Owaisi alleged that the BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims. “They [BJP, RSS] have successfully created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals and cow slaughters,” he told ANI.