The Assam Police have arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly posting an obscene comment about the wife of a Central Reserve Police Force jawan killed in a Maoist attack in Jharkhand last month, PTI reported, quoting an official statement on Tuesday.

Sunil Kalita, the CRPF jawan, was a native of Kamrup district of Assam. A man called Syed Abbass allegedly posted a derogatory comment about Kalita’s wife on a photo posted on the Facebook page of a TV news channel in Assam. The photo showed Kalita’s wife saluting her husband during his last rites on June 15.

The statement said a person identified as Ramen Barua filed a complaint and a case was registered at the Kamalpur police station on June 15, The Times of India reported. A three-member police team from Assam went to Jammu and Kashmir and arrested the accused.

The official statement said Abbass was arrested last week and produced at the Damhal Hanji Pora court in Kulgam district of Kashmir on June 22. He is being brought to Assam on an eight-day transit remand, the statement said.

Assam Chief Minister’s Office said the state police picked up Abbass from Jammu and Kashmir with the help of local police. “Respect towards women is paramount and anyone outraging modesty of women will not be spared,” the Chief Minister’s Office said on Twitter on Tuesday.