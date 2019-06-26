Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Devinder Sehrawat on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Secretariat under the anti-defection law for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. The matter was placed before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai for urgent listing, PTI reported.

The bench initially told Sehrawat’s advocate Soli Sorabjee to approach the Delhi High Court in the case. Later, it asked him to circulate the petition and mention the matter before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Delhi Secretariat has also issued a notice to Anil Bajpai, another rebel AAP MLA for joining the BJP. The notice was issued after the party moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

On Tuesday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel gave Sehrawat and Bajpai a week’s time to respond about their decision to join the BJP.