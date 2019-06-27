A look at the headlines right now:

Bombay High Court upholds reservation for Maratha community, but caps it at 13%: The court asked the state not exceed the State Commission for Backward Classes recommendation of 12% in employment and 13% in education. Eleven students of a coaching institute killed in Shopian after bus falls into gorge: Seven students were wounded in the incident. Narendra Modi thanks Indian diaspora in Japan for Lok Sabha mandate: He said over the next five years the bilateral ties will become stronger as India aimed to become a $5 trillion economy. Indore court refuses to hear Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea, transfers it to special court in Bhopal: The court said the case was out of its jurisdiction. Democratic presidential candidates argue over healthcare, immigration in first debate: Political analysts gave Elizabeth Warren an edge over nine other participants. Water levels in Mumbai lakes dip, civic body says supply to last till July-end: The BMC has started to use the reserve stock to provide water to citizens. London court extends Nirav Modi’s remand till July 25: Meanwhile, the Swiss authorities froze four bank accounts of Modi and his sister. Civil rights group finds lapses in police investigation into Jharkhand lynching: The pleas of Tabrez Ansari’s family to the police to arrange medical treatment for him went in vain, the report said. Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark lands at London airport after hoax bomb threat: The Stansted Airport said that the flight landed safely at 10.15 am local time (2.45 pm Indian Standard Time). Congress to form panchayat-level committees in Karnataka after Lok Sabha election debacle: KC Venugopal said that a three-day state-level leadership camp will also be held to discuss how to move forward to strengthen the party in the state.