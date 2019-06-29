The big news: Two children among 15 killed as wall collapses in Pune, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India did not sign the Osaka declaration on global data flow, and an Air Force pilot dropped fuel tanks to save an aircraft after a bird-hit.
- Fifteen killed in Pune as housing society wall collapses on adjacent slums amid heavy rain: Rescue teams are present at the spot.
- India does not sign Osaka declaration on cross-border data flow: The initiative seeks to standardise rules in global movement of data with better protection for personal information and intellectual property.
- Quick-thinking Air Force pilot drops fuel tanks after bird-hit to save plane: The Indian Air Force praised the pilot for his ‘quick thinking’ and ‘professionalism’ in safely landing the aircraft.
- Team of doctors probing children’s deaths in Bihar blames administrative failure, ‘state’s apathy’: The doctors, under the banner of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists’ Forum, said most of the children were malnourished and had no treatment for it.
- Centre freezes advertisements to the Times Group, ABP Group and The Hindu, says report: An executive at Bennett, Coleman & Co, which controls the Times Group, said the stoppage of government ads could be due to some reports it was unhappy with.
- Scroll.in’s Smitha Nair wins RedInk award for video story on track and field athlete PT Usha: The story covered Usha’s lack of facilities for the 1984 Olympics, such as the absence of a personal trainer, exposure and competition before the event.
- Lok Sabha approves President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months: Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that Assembly elections in the state would be held by the end of the year.
- Amid mass resignations, Veerappa Moily says ‘1% chance’ of Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress chief: Working presidents of state units, secretaries, youth Congress leaders and Mahila Congress office bearers have quit.
- India’s Current Account Deficit widened to 2.1% of GDP in 2018-’19, says RBI: The CAD stood at 1.8% of GDP in 2017-’18, the central bank said.
- BJP leader allegedly assaults government official in Satna, arrested: Ram Sushil Patel and his supporters allegedly attacked Satna Nagar Panchayat Chief Municipal Officer Devratna Soni Devratna Soni with sticks.