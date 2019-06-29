All members of the G20, except the United States, on Saturday renewed their commitment to the Paris climate deal after two days of talks in the Japanese city of Osaka, AFP reported.

The 19 members agreed to the “irreversibility” of the 2016 Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation. The language in the final statement was similar to that agreed during last year’s G20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

At the G20 meeting in Argentina, most countries had reaffirmed their commitment to the 2016 Paris agreement. They had declared the accord “irreversible” and committed to its “full implementation.”

The Paris accord seeks to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial levels – in fact it attempts to restrict this increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. It was signed by 195 countries, but President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the historic deal in 2017, and later disbanded his 15-member federal advisory panel on climate change.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the text on tackling climate change would be similar to the one drafted after the talks at last year’s G20 summit. “A 19+1 declaration,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Osaka.

Merkel said the US accepted the determination of the 19 countries to fight climate change, but would not be committing themselves.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday confirmed that the leaders had found common ground on climate change despite “big differences” in the members’ views, DW reported.

The G20 summit concluded on Saturday. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated in the summit, and met several leaders for bilateral matters over three days.