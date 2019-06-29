The big news: Ashok Gehlot claims Pehlu Khan was not named in chargesheet, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The spree of mass resignations continued in Congress and, 15 people from Bihar were killed in Pune after a portion of a wall collapsed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pehlu Khan, who was lynched in 2017, not named in chargesheet by police, claims Ashok Gehlot: However, the Rajasthan chief minister said a case was registered against Khan’s sons during the rule of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government.
- Kisan Congress chief Nana Patole and 36 Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh quit: An unidentified leader said more leaders in the Congress commitee in Uttar Pradesh were likely to resign in the coming days.
- Four children among 15 killed as housing society wall collapses on slums amid heavy rain in Pune: All those who died hailed from Katihar district of Bihar.
- BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya granted bail days after being arrested for assaulting civic body official: The 34-year-old legislator from Indore in Madhya Pradesh was also arrested in another case related to a protest held by the saffron party earlier this month.
- All member countries, except US, renew commitment to Paris climate deal at G-20 Summit: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the leaders had found common ground on climate change despite ‘big differences’ among members.
- 16-year-old Muslim boy assaulted for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kanpur, say police: Mohammad Taj claimed that the attackers removed his skullcap, and attacked him a few hundred metres away from his home in the city’s Barra locality.
- Donald Trump says he is ‘extremely angry’ about the Khashoggi murder but defends Saudi prince: Last week, the United Nations called for an investigation into Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the journalist’s assassination.
- Tejashwi Yadav resurfaces after long absence, claims he was undergoing treatment for leg injury: The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader blamed his opponents and the media for ‘cooking up spicy stories’ about his absence, and said the fight against the BJP ‘is on’.
- Gupta brothers fined Rs 2.5 lakh for leaving behind waste after sons’ weddings in Uttarakhand: The weddings of two scions of the South African business family in the ski resort had raised concerns about ecological damage.
- Heavy rainfall to continue till Monday in Mumbai, says weather department: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said many more days of rainfall were required to overcome the water crisis plaguing the city.