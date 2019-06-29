A look at the headlines right now:

Pehlu Khan, who was lynched in 2017, not named in chargesheet by police, claims Ashok Gehlot: However, the Rajasthan chief minister said a case was registered against Khan’s sons during the rule of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government. Kisan Congress chief Nana Patole and 36 Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh quit: An unidentified leader said more leaders in the Congress commitee in Uttar Pradesh were likely to resign in the coming days.

Four children among 15 killed as housing society wall collapses on slums amid heavy rain in Pune: All those who died hailed from Katihar district of Bihar. BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya granted bail days after being arrested for assaulting civic body official: The 34-year-old legislator from Indore in Madhya Pradesh was also arrested in another case related to a protest held by the saffron party earlier this month. All member countries, except US, renew commitment to Paris climate deal at G-20 Summit: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the leaders had found common ground on climate change despite ‘big differences’ among members. 16-year-old Muslim boy assaulted for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kanpur, say police: Mohammad Taj claimed that the attackers removed his skullcap, and attacked him a few hundred metres away from his home in the city’s Barra locality.

Donald Trump says he is ‘extremely angry’ about the Khashoggi murder but defends Saudi prince: Last week, the United Nations called for an investigation into Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the journalist’s assassination. Tejashwi Yadav resurfaces after long absence, claims he was undergoing treatment for leg injury: The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader blamed his opponents and the media for ‘cooking up spicy stories’ about his absence, and said the fight against the BJP ‘is on’. Gupta brothers fined Rs 2.5 lakh for leaving behind waste after sons’ weddings in Uttarakhand: The weddings of two scions of the South African business family in the ski resort had raised concerns about ecological damage. Heavy rainfall to continue till Monday in Mumbai, says weather department: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said many more days of rainfall were required to overcome the water crisis plaguing the city.

