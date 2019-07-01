The big news: President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir extended for 6 months, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two Congress MLAs resigned from the Karnataka Assembly, and Iran breached the 2015 nuclear deal by exceeding uranium cap.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajya Sabha approves extension of President’s rule in J&K by six months: The Upper House also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House. The Lok Sabha had approved both proposals last week.
- Two Congress MLAs in Karnataka resign, bring party’s strength in Assembly down to 77: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was tracking the developments in the state, and added that the BJP was ‘daydreaming about destabilising the government’.
- Iran breaches 2015 nuclear deal, exceeds limit of uranium stockpile, says foreign minister: Mohammad Javad Zarif said the measures were reversible if Europe took the required action.
- Rain wreaks havoc in Mumbai, more expected in next two days: The rainfall disrupted bus and train services, and delayed flights. More than 2,000 traffic police personnel were deployed to manage the traffic.
- AFSPA extended in Nagaland for six months, Centre says state in ‘disturbed and dangerous condition’: The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power was necessary in the state.
- Over 35 journalists detained in hospital during Adityanath’s visit, but none held captive, says DM: Rakesh Kumar Singh said there was no rule to stop the media from covering any programme but that they were bound to follow the rules.
- Security forces battle Taliban militants in Kabul, many feared dead: A Taliban spokesman said the group had attacked the ‘logistics and engineering centres’ of the ministry of defence.
- Manufacturing lost momentum in June as demand weakened, says report: The monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index was at 52.1, down from May’s three-month high of 52.7.
- Japanese encephalitis claims 21 lives in Assam: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said AES deaths a serious matter.
- GST collection in June falls below Rs 1 lakh crore for first time in three months: The total revenue collected was Rs 99,939 crore, which is 1.86% higher than the monthly average in 2018-’19 financial year.