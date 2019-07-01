A look at the headlines right now:

Rajya Sabha approves extension of President’s rule in J&K by six months: The Upper House also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House. The Lok Sabha had approved both proposals last week. Two Congress MLAs in Karnataka resign, bring party’s strength in Assembly down to 77: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was tracking the developments in the state, and added that the BJP was ‘daydreaming about destabilising the government’. Iran breaches 2015 nuclear deal, exceeds limit of uranium stockpile, says foreign minister: Mohammad Javad Zarif said the measures were reversible if Europe took the required action. Rain wreaks havoc in Mumbai, more expected in next two days: The rainfall disrupted bus and train services, and delayed flights. More than 2,000 traffic police personnel were deployed to manage the traffic. AFSPA extended in Nagaland for six months, Centre says state in ‘disturbed and dangerous condition’: The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power was necessary in the state. Over 35 journalists detained in hospital during Adityanath’s visit, but none held captive, says DM: Rakesh Kumar Singh said there was no rule to stop the media from covering any programme but that they were bound to follow the rules. Security forces battle Taliban militants in Kabul, many feared dead: A Taliban spokesman said the group had attacked the ‘logistics and engineering centres’ of the ministry of defence. Manufacturing lost momentum in June as demand weakened, says report: The monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index was at 52.1, down from May’s three-month high of 52.7. Japanese encephalitis claims 21 lives in Assam: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said AES deaths a serious matter. GST collection in June falls below Rs 1 lakh crore for first time in three months: The total revenue collected was Rs 99,939 crore, which is 1.86% higher than the monthly average in 2018-’19 financial year.