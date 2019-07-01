Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a statutory resolution in the Rajya Sabha to extend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir by six months as “the Centre has no other option” in the current circumstances. The Lok Sabha had approved the resolution on Friday.

While introducing the resolution, Shah reiterated that the Election Commission had decided to conduct Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir only by the end of the year. He had made a similar statement in the Lower House. The home minister said the poll panel had made the decision in consultation with the state administration, the Centre and all parties, keeping in mind local festivals and current security situation in the state.

Governor’s Rule was imposed in the state in June 2018 after the Bharatiya Janata Party walked out of the alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, and President’s Rule was imposed six months later. It expires on Tuesday.

Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House. The bill, which the Lok Sabha had passed on Friday, proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the international border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Line of Control and Actual Line of Control. The bill, if approved, will replace an ordinance that the government had promulgated on February 28.

Shah said it was unjust to people in Jammu living near the international border to not have the same benefits even though they lived in similar circumstances.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu allotted five hours for a combined discussion on the quota bill and the extension of President’s Rule.