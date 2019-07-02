Two men died in Mumbai’s Malad area late on Monday night after their car got stuck in a waterlogged underpass, NDTV reported.

Irfan Khan, 37, and 40-year-old Gulshad Shaikh were on their way home when, around 11.30 pm, they drove their sports utility vehicle, or SUV, to the subway, failing to gauge the depth of water, reported PTI. The vehicle’s automatic doors got jammed as water poured into the engine, trapping the two men.

People later pulled the car out of the water, and found the two men were unconscious, an unidentified official said. They were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they died during treatment. Khan and Shaikh’s families have demanded an explanation from civic body officials and the police, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Shaikh and Khan are among at least 32 people killed across Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday night. At least 21 people people died after a wall collapsed in Mumbai’s Malad area while at least six labourers were killed in Pune after a wall collapsed on them. A wall collapsed in Kalyan in Thane district early on Tuesday killed three people.

Mumbai has received near record rainfall for a 24-hour period since Monday night – the highest since the deluge of 2005 and the second-highest downpour since 1974 – forcing authorities to curtail train services. As many as 54 flights were diverted to nearby airports due to waterlogging as the main report of the city airport was shut down. Authorities said it could take up to 48 hours to reopen the runway. The Maharashtra government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state.

