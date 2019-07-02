A look at the headlines right now:

Vijay Mallya can appeal against extradition order, rules UK High Court: His written plea against the extradition order was rejected by the court in April. The court conducted an oral hearing of his renewal application this week. Heavy rain batters Mumbai, leaves 24 dead: Local train movement in the city was stopped in the early hours of Tuesday but partly resumed in the morning. Modi condemns BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s assault on civic official, says ‘it is unacceptable’: The prime minister reportedly told party MPs that he did not want any leaders who spoil the party’s image. Sri Lankan police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over failure to prevent Easter attack: Attorney General Dappula de Livera had urged the acting police chief to bring charges against the two, including for ‘crimes against humanity’. UP order to include 17 OBC communities in Scheduled Castes list is unconstitutional, says Centre: Bahujan Samaj Party MP Satish Chandra Misra flagged the matter in Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour. Dalai Lama apologises for comments on female successor, says ‘deeply sorry people have been hurt’: The statement added that sometimes ‘off the cuff remarks’ that may amuse in one cultural context, ‘lose their humour in translation when brought into another’. Indian Army says disability pension is taxed due to exploitation of its benefits: The finance minister released the statement after a circular said personnel who remain in service till retirement will have to pay tax on disability pensions. Fourteen die as fire breaks out aboard Russian navy research submersible: The men on board were reportedly suffocated by smoke. United States Senate passes provision to give India status of NATO ally: The amendment will result in increased defence cooperation between both the countries in the Indian Ocean. Sonia Gandhi says corporatisation of Rae Bareli coach factory will leave many jobless: Railways in their response said that corporatisation was not privatisation.