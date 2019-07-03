A look at the headlines right now:

Heavy rain batters Mumbai, leaves 24 dead: At least 32 people, including six in a wall collapse in Pune, have died across Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday night. The main airport runway in Mumbai will remain closed till Thursday.

Vijay Mallya can appeal against extradition order, rules UK High Court: His written plea against the extradition order was rejected by the court in April. The court conducted an oral hearing of his renewal application this week. Modi condemns BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s assault on civic official, says ‘it is unacceptable’: The prime minister reportedly told party MPs that he did not want any leaders who spoil the party’s image. Gujarat court orders daily hearing in 2016 Una flogging case from July 29: The victims’ advocate claimed that only 38 witnesses, out of nearly 300, have been examined in the court in the last three years.

Dalai Lama apologises for comments on female successor, says ‘deeply sorry people have been hurt’: The statement added that sometimes ‘off the cuff remarks’ that may amuse in one cultural context, ‘lose their humour in translation when brought into another’. Congress likely to send Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, say reports: Talks between Congress and its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for a Rajya Sabha berth from Tamil Nadu reportedly failed.

Gujarat HC rejects Congress plea for quick decision by Speaker on disqualifying Alpesh Thakor as MLA: The court decided to not interfere in a matter pending before the Assembly Speaker.

Indian Army says disability pension is taxed due to exploitation of its benefits: The finance minister released the statement after a circular said personnel who remain in service till retirement will have to pay tax on disability pensions.

Seven-year-old girl allegedly abducted and raped in Jaipur, security heightened after locals protest: Authorities have also suspended internet services in 13 police station areas in Jaipur till 10 am on Wednesday. Pakistan proposes to hold second meeting on Kartarpur corridor on July 14: Islamabad said New Delhi had been requested to let it know about the composition of its delegation.

