At least 11 people were killed in a collision between a transport van and a private bus in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday, PTI reported. The accident took place in Murugamalla near Chintamani town, the police said.

However, ANI reported that the collision took place between an autorickshaw and a bus, and 12 people were killed. According to the news agency, 20 people were injured in the accident.

The police said the goods carrier was reduced to a “mangled heap of metal”, PTI reported. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

More details are awaited.