A Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Kerala Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in connection with a rape case filed by a Mumbai-based woman last month, PTI reported. The woman has accused Binoy Kodiyeri of not marrying her despite making promises, and sexually assaulting her.

The Dindoshi branch of the City, Civil and Sessions Court allowed bail after asking Binoy Kodiyeri to submit a personal bond of Rs 25,000. He agreed to appear before the police between 10 am and 1 pm every Monday for one month. The court said Binoy Kodiyeri would also have to appear in a police station when investigating officers ask him to undergo a medical examination, The News Minute reported. The order delivered by Additional Sessions Judge MH Shaikh is still awaited, according to Live Law.

Last month, the 33-year-old woman, who hails from Bihar, alleged that she had met Binoy Kodiyeri in Dubai while she was working as a bar dancer. She accused him of raping her after promising marriage. The woman also claimed that she has an eight-year-old son from the relationship. Binoy Kodiyeri has denied the boy is his son.

On June 20, Mumbai Police served a notice to Binoy Kodiyeri in connection with the case. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape). Two days later, his father said that neither he nor his party would protect his son.