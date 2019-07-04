Top news: Economic Survey for 2018-’19 tabled in Rajya Sabha
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said she had the “deepest respect” for her brother Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as the party’s president. This came a day after Rahul Gandhi announced he would no longer lead the party, and asked it to find a replacement soon.
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra rejects plagiarism allegations, says Parliament speech ‘came from heart’
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday dismissed allegations that she had plagiarised her June 25 speech in Parliament on “seven signs of fascism”, a video of which went viral. Moitra said the speech came “from the heart” and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “troll army” for propagating the charges to shield actual problems.
Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament today by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will table the Economic Survey for 2018-’19 in Parliament on Thursday, a day before the new government presents its first Union Budget. This is also Subramanian’s first Economic Survey since being appointed to the post in December.
Karnataka: Five college students arrested for allegedly raping friend, filming the act
Five students of a private college in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping their friend in March, the police said. The incident came to light this week after a video of the crime started doing the rounds on social media.
Delhi: Manish Sisodia sends defamation notice to Manoj Tiwari after Rs 2,000 crore scam allegation
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday sent a defamation notice to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and two others for alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was involved in a Rs 2,000 crore scam. Tiwari had claimed on Monday that an additional Rs 2,000 crore was spent on the construction of classrooms in Delhi when they could have been constructed at Rs 892 crore.