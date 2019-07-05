A look at the headlines right now:

2019 Budget likely to focus on increasing spending, addressing unemployment: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to keep the fiscal deficit in check while making allocations for the government’s welfare measures. International Court of Justice to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17: The court said in a statement that a public sitting will take place at 6.30 pm Indian Standard Time at the Peace Palace. Ministry of Corporate Affairs orders probe into debt-ridden Jet Airways, says report: Meanwhile, the airline’s founder, Naresh Goyal, moved the Delhi High Court seeking that the lookout notice against him be quashed. Inter-caste couple murdered in Thoothukudi district, police suspect hate crime: Police said the woman’s family was against the relationship as they were of different castes. Her father has been arrested. India says Pakistan’s action against Hafiz Saeed a ‘cosmetic step’, shows its double standards: The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said Islamabad was trying to hoodwink the international community. Former RBI chief Urjit Patel says government, central bank didn’t manage economy well before 2014: Patel said the banks failed to maintain balanced credit lending growth and applied very little risk analysis and management in sifting good assets from bad. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra submits breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor: She accused the channel and editor Sudhir Chaudhary of falsely reporting that she had plagiarised her first address in the the Lok Sabha. After California earthquake, President Donald Trump says ‘all very much under control’: The earthquake, said to be the strongest one in the region in almost 20 years, was centred near the city of Ridgecrest.. Lok Sabha passes Aadhaar Amendment Bill: MP Asaduddin Owaisisaid it will not stand in a court of law while other Opposition parties demanded a data protection law. Indrani Mukerjea turns approver in corruption case involving the Chidambarams: The court listed the next hearing in the case on July 11.