Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday granted bail by a court in Patna in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, ANI reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had filed the case in connection with a derogatory remark Gandhi had made about those with the surname “Modi”.

During an election speech in April, Gandhi had claimed that all people with the surname Modi were corrupt, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Indian Premier League chief Lalit Modi, and Punjab National Bank scam-accused Nirav Modi as examples.

After the hearing, Gandhi said that whoever raises voice against the Narendra Modi government or the BJ or RSS is slapped with court cases.

Earlier this week, Gandhi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had pled not guilty in another defamation case filed against them by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Gandhi resigned as Congress president after the party’s massive defeat in the General Elections. The Congress had won 52 of 543 seats.