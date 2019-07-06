A look at the headlines right now:

At least 11 MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling coalition quit, BJP denies hand but says ready to form government: If their resignations are accepted, the majority mark will come down to 107 – and the ruling coalition will have the support of just that many MLAs. The Congress accused the BJP of trying to buy MLAs. Jaipur named World Heritage Site by UNESCO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jaipur an elegant and energetic city. Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case filed for jibe at ‘Modi’ surname: The case was filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Narendra Modi says ‘only professional pessimists question $5-trillion economy goal’: The prime minister inaugurated a nationwide membership drive of the BJP in Varanasi. Meanwhile, Arun Jaitley said that the Budget gives political direction for ‘aspirational India’.

AIADMK names candidates for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha polls and Vellore Lok Sabha seat: The Rajya Sabha polls, if required, will be held on July 18 and elections to the Vellore constituency will be held on August 5. Petrol, diesel prices increased after Budget proposes raising excise duty and road cess: Petrol rates have now been increased by Rs 2.45 per litre while the cost of diesel is up by Rs 2.36 per litre. Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and six others convicted in RTI activist’s murder: The quantum of punishment will be announced on July 11.

Amarinder Singh calls for ‘dynamic youth leader’ to revive Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation: The Punjab chief minister called Gandhi’s decision unfortunate. Amartya Sen says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ isn’t associated with Bengali culture, is ‘used to beat people up’: The economist also said that celebrating Ram Navami had become popular now, something he had not ‘heard of being observed earlier’. Massive earthquake hits southern California for second time in two days: The 7.1-magnitude tremor occurred around 18 km northeast of Ridgecrest, which was the location of Thursday’s quake.