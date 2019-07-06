The big news: Karnataka government in trouble as at least 11 MLAs resign, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jaipur was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and Rahul Gandhi got bail in a defamation case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 11 MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling coalition quit, BJP denies hand but says ready to form government: If their resignations are accepted, the majority mark will come down to 107 – and the ruling coalition will have the support of just that many MLAs. The Congress accused the BJP of trying to buy MLAs.
- Jaipur named World Heritage Site by UNESCO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jaipur an elegant and energetic city.
- Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case filed for jibe at ‘Modi’ surname: The case was filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.
- Narendra Modi says ‘only professional pessimists question $5-trillion economy goal’: The prime minister inaugurated a nationwide membership drive of the BJP in Varanasi. Meanwhile, Arun Jaitley said that the Budget gives political direction for ‘aspirational India’.
- AIADMK names candidates for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha polls and Vellore Lok Sabha seat: The Rajya Sabha polls, if required, will be held on July 18 and elections to the Vellore constituency will be held on August 5.
- Petrol, diesel prices increased after Budget proposes raising excise duty and road cess: Petrol rates have now been increased by Rs 2.45 per litre while the cost of diesel is up by Rs 2.36 per litre.
- Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and six others convicted in RTI activist’s murder: The quantum of punishment will be announced on July 11.
- Amarinder Singh calls for ‘dynamic youth leader’ to revive Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation: The Punjab chief minister called Gandhi’s decision unfortunate.
- Amartya Sen says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ isn’t associated with Bengali culture, is ‘used to beat people up’: The economist also said that celebrating Ram Navami had become popular now, something he had not ‘heard of being observed earlier’.
- Massive earthquake hits southern California for second time in two days: The 7.1-magnitude tremor occurred around 18 km northeast of Ridgecrest, which was the location of Thursday’s quake.