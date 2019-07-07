A look at the headlines right now:

At least 11 MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling coalition quit, BJP denies hand but says ready to form government: If their resignations are accepted, the majority mark will come down to 107 – and the ruling coalition will have the support of just that many MLAs. The Congressaccused the BJP of trying to buy MLAs. Man with history of sexual crimes arrested for alleged rape of minor girl in Jaipur: The police said Sikandar was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an 11-year-old boy in 2004. Brazilian singer, composer João Gilberto dies at 88: Gilberto was a pioneer of the musical genre bossa nova which gained popularity in the 1960s. Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case filed for jibe at ‘Modi’ surname: The case was filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Massive earthquake hits southern California for second time in two days: The 7.1-magnitude tremor occurred around 18 km northeast of Ridgecrest, which was the location of Thursday’s quake. Amartya Sen says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ isn’t associated with Bengali culture, is ‘used to beat people up’: The economist also said that celebrating Ram Navami had become popular now, something he had not ‘heard of being observed earlier’. Petrol, diesel prices increased after Budget proposes raising excise duty and road cess: Petrol rates have now been increased by Rs 2.45 per litre while the cost of diesel is up by Rs 2.36 per litre. Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and six others convicted in RTI activist’s murder: The quantum of punishment will be announced on July 11. AIADMK names candidates for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha polls and Vellore Lok Sabha seat: The Rajya Sabha polls, if required, will be held on July 18 and elections to the Vellore constituency will be held on August 5. Jaipur named World Heritage Site by UNESCO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jaipur an elegant and energetic city.