The big news: At least 29 killed in bus accident near Agra, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rebel Karnataka MLAs refused to take back their resignations, and Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from their posts in Congress.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 29 killed after bus falls 50 feet into a canal near Agra: The bus was on its way from Lucknow to Delhi. Director General of Police OP Singh has been directed to supervise relief and rescue work.
- Rebel MLAs from Karnataka stand firm on resignations, refuse to go back to Bengaluru: Congress MLA ST Somashekar, who is one of the 13 legislators to have stepped down, told reporters in Mumbai that they were disillusioned with the government.
- Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora resigns from his post:Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia also quit on Sunday, accepting responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
- ‘Iran better be careful’, Donald Trump tells Tehran to stop uranium enrichment: A spokesperson for Iran’s atomic agency said technical preparations for the new level of enrichment would be completed ‘within a few hours’.
- Prasar Bharati has stepped up efforts to increase its global presence, says report: The public broadcaster is looking to air international programmes on Doordarshan India and its digital app, and make itself available in more countries.
- Two FIRs filed against Subramanian Swamy for allegedly saying Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine: The first FIR against the BJP leader was filed in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, and the second in Chhattisgarh after Congress leaders lodged complaints.
- Catholic priest in Kerala arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor boys at shelter home: Father George TJ had been abusing six boys at the shelter home in Kochi for several months, said the police.
- Madhya Pradesh DGP blames ‘increasing independence of women’ for rise in fake abduction cases: VK Singh said girls’ ‘interaction with boys’ was a reality, and claimed that ‘they leave their homes in such situations, and then a kidnapping case is filed’.
- DMK lashes out at state government over Hindi stickers on new buses: DMK MP Kanimozhi accused the ruling AIADMK of trying to prove that it was no less than the BJP-ruled Centre ‘in imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu’.
- BCCI files complaint with ICC after ‘Free Kashmir’ banners appear during India-Sri Lanka match: Two planes carrying banners that read ‘Justice for Kashmir’ and ‘India stop genocide and free Kashmir’ were flown over the Headingley stadium on Saturday.