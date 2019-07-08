A look at the headlines right now:

At least 29 killed after bus falls 50 feet into a canal near Agra: The bus was on its way from Lucknow to Delhi. Director General of Police OP Singh has been directed to supervise relief and rescue work. Rebel MLAs from Karnataka stand firm on resignations, refuse to go back to Bengaluru: Congress MLA ST Somashekar, who is one of the 13 legislators to have stepped down, told reporters in Mumbai that they were disillusioned with the government. Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora resigns from his post:Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia also quit on Sunday, accepting responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. ‘Iran better be careful’, Donald Trump tells Tehran to stop uranium enrichment: A spokesperson for Iran’s atomic agency said technical preparations for the new level of enrichment would be completed ‘within a few hours’. Prasar Bharati has stepped up efforts to increase its global presence, says report: The public broadcaster is looking to air international programmes on Doordarshan India and its digital app, and make itself available in more countries. Two FIRs filed against Subramanian Swamy for allegedly saying Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine: The first FIR against the BJP leader was filed in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, and the second in Chhattisgarh after Congress leaders lodged complaints. Catholic priest in Kerala arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor boys at shelter home: Father George TJ had been abusing six boys at the shelter home in Kochi for several months, said the police. Madhya Pradesh DGP blames ‘increasing independence of women’ for rise in fake abduction cases: VK Singh said girls’ ‘interaction with boys’ was a reality, and claimed that ‘they leave their homes in such situations, and then a kidnapping case is filed’. DMK lashes out at state government over Hindi stickers on new buses: DMK MP Kanimozhi accused the ruling AIADMK of trying to prove that it was no less than the BJP-ruled Centre ‘in imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu’. BCCI files complaint with ICC after ‘Free Kashmir’ banners appear during India-Sri Lanka match: Two planes carrying banners that read ‘Justice for Kashmir’ and ‘India stop genocide and free Kashmir’ were flown over the Headingley stadium on Saturday.