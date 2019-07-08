Both benchmark share indices declined 1.5% by Monday noon, with the losses in the BSE Sensex adding up to nearly 1,000 points since the government presented the Union Budget on Friday.

The Sensex was down over 650 points at its lowest level on Monday morning. At noon, it was down 571.04 points, at 38,942.35, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was 180.50 points lower than Friday’s close, at 11,630.65.

On Friday, the stock markets had fallen sharply after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government’s second tenure. The BSE Sensex, which had risen above 40,000 points before the Budget speech, closed nearly 400 points down at 39,513.39.

On Monday, only five stocks gained on the Sensex and seven on the Nifty 50. Yes Bank, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers on both, while Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the top losers.

Analysts told Mint that the Budget proposal to increase the minimum public shareholding in listed companies from 25% to 35%, the lack of a major plan for a fiscal stimulus, and higher taxation on the rich dampened market sentiment.

At noon, the rupee was 68.68 against the dollar, down 26 paise since Friday.