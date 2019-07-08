The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition against the Bombay High Court’s decision to uphold reservations for the Maratha community in educational institutions and jobs in public services in Maharashtra, PTI reported. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the plea would be heard on Friday.

The petition was filed by the non-governmental organisation Youth For Equality. It said that the provision for 12% reservation in education and 13% in jobs would breach the ceiling of 50% reserved seats imposed by the top court itself in a landmark verdict in 1992.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra had approved 16% reservation for the Marathas in jobs and education in November last year following state-wide protests. The Maratha community roughly forms one-third of the state population.

On June 27, the Bombay High Court upheld the decision, but asked the state not to exceed the recommendation of the State Commission for Backward Classes that the reservation be kept at 12% in education and 13% in jobs. A 16% quota for Marathas would take the proportion of reserved seats in the state to 68%.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with the Bombay High Court’s judgement. The caveat was filed to ensure that no judgement is passed without hearing the state government if there are any appeals against the High Court verdict.