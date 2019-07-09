A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump says India’s tariffs on US products are ‘no longer acceptable’: The US president said India ‘has long had a field day’ with tariffs. Karnataka BJP MLAs to protest outside Assembly on Wednesday to demand CM’s resignation: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said he cannot afford to make mistakes, and asked rebel MLAs to meet him. SC says it will look into petition seeking early hearing of Ayodhya land dispute case: One of the original litigants in the matter moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill is dead, protestors remain unmoved: Lam admitted that the administration’s work on introducing the bill had been a ‘total failure’. Activists, meanwhile, asked her to formally withdraw it. Plea seeking to declare marital rape a ground for divorce dismissed by Delhi High Court: The division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the court cannot direct framing of laws as it is the domain of the legislature. Three held for attacking cattle transporters in Madhya Pradesh get bail, assaulted men still in jail: On Sunday, a video showed some of the cattle transporters being tied with rope and forced to shout ‘gau mata ki jai’. Gujarat court issues new summons to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case: The case was filed against the Congress leader for allegedly calling Home Minister Amit Shah a ‘murder-accused’ during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh. TikTok suspends users who posted video on Jharkhand lynching: Mumbai Police have registered a case against unidentified persons, saying the ‘hate-mongering’ video can cause communal tension. China demands US immediately cancel $2.2 billion arms deal with Taiwan: A foreign ministry spokesperson said the US action ‘grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs’. NCP workers release crabs outside Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant’s home: Last week, Sawant had claimed that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district had occurred because crabs had weakened its walls.