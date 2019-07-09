The big news: Donald Trump criticises India over import tariffs, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka BJP MLAs will hold protests on Wednesday, and a litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case moved the Supreme Court for early hearing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump says India’s tariffs on US products are ‘no longer acceptable’: The US president said India ‘has long had a field day’ with tariffs.
- Karnataka BJP MLAs to protest outside Assembly on Wednesday to demand CM’s resignation: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said he cannot afford to make mistakes, and asked rebel MLAs to meet him.
- SC says it will look into petition seeking early hearing of Ayodhya land dispute case: One of the original litigants in the matter moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill is dead, protestors remain unmoved: Lam admitted that the administration’s work on introducing the bill had been a ‘total failure’. Activists, meanwhile, asked her to formally withdraw it.
- Plea seeking to declare marital rape a ground for divorce dismissed by Delhi High Court: The division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the court cannot direct framing of laws as it is the domain of the legislature.
- Three held for attacking cattle transporters in Madhya Pradesh get bail, assaulted men still in jail: On Sunday, a video showed some of the cattle transporters being tied with rope and forced to shout ‘gau mata ki jai’.
- Gujarat court issues new summons to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case: The case was filed against the Congress leader for allegedly calling Home Minister Amit Shah a ‘murder-accused’ during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh.
- TikTok suspends users who posted video on Jharkhand lynching: Mumbai Police have registered a case against unidentified persons, saying the ‘hate-mongering’ video can cause communal tension.
- China demands US immediately cancel $2.2 billion arms deal with Taiwan: A foreign ministry spokesperson said the US action ‘grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs’.
- NCP workers release crabs outside Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant’s home: Last week, Sawant had claimed that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district had occurred because crabs had weakened its walls.