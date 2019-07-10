The central government on Wednesday repatriated Central Bureau of Investigation Deputy Inspector General of Police Tarun Gauba to his state cadre in Uttar Pradesh.

DIG CBI Tarun Gauba has been prematurely repatriated to his State Cadre i.e. Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/eUcSelnsVR — The Leaflet (@TheLeaflet_in) July 10, 2019

“Approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet is hereby conveyed for premature repatriation of Shri Tarun gauba (IPS:UP:2001) DIG, CBI to his state cadre,” the order said. Copies of the order were sent to the CBI director, the central vigilance commissioner, and the secretary in the ministry of home affairs.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gauba had been supervising the corruption investigation against former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, PTI reported. He was appointed by former CBI Additional Director M Nageswara Rao to supervise the probe against Asthana. On July 5, the Centre had removed Rao from his post and appointed him the director general of fire services, civil defence and home guard.