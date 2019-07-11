Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar appeared to oppose the induction of 10 Congress MLAs into the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, PTI reported.

“The words like trust and commitment which were at the core of the BJP during Manohar Parrikar’s time ceased to exist on March 17 [the day on which Parrikar died],” Utpal Parrikar told PTI. “The party has taken a different direction after March 17 and only time will tell whether it is the right one.”

However, Utpal Parrikar said he will remain in the BJP and support veteran party workers.

The BJP did not give a ticket to Utpal Parrikar for the bye-elections from Panaji following his father’s death. Atanasio Monserrate, the Congress MLA who won the seat, joined the BJP on Wednesday. “Monserrate [himself] won’t be knowing where he will be in the next two years,” Utpal Parrikar said when asked about Monserrate.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said earlier in the day that the new BJP MLAs will meet the party’s National President Amit Shah. However, Sawant refused to speculate if any minister from his government will be dropped to make way for the new legislators into the Cabinet. “I will not be able to say anything till I meet the leaders,” he added. The BJP-led government has the support of three Goa Forward Party MLAs and three Independents.