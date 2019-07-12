Anshula Kant, the managing director of the State Bank Of India, has been appointed the managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank, president of the international lender David Malpass said on Friday. Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, PTI reported.

“I am very pleased to appoint Anshula Kant as World Bank Group Managing Director and CFO,” Malpass said. “Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India.”

Kant has been credited with taking up leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations. “I look forward to welcoming her to our management team as we work to increase our effectiveness in supporting good development outcomes,” Malpass said.

Among other responsibilities, Kant will also be overseeing loopholes in financial reporting and risk management, and will be working alongside World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva. In her role as the chief financial officer of the State Bank of India, Kant managed $38 billion worth revenue and total assets of $500 billion.

Kant is said to have improved capital base and directed focus on long-term sustainability of State Bank of India under her leadership. She is a graduate in economics from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in New Delhi and holds a postgraduate in the subject from the Delhi School of Economics.