Heavy rain worsened the flood situation in Assam on Saturday, taking the toll to seven, the Hindustan Times reported. As many as 14 lakh people were stranded, and 25 districts were affected in the state.

The Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Desang, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Puthimari, Beki, Katakhal and Kushiyara rivers were all in spate, with the water rising over the danger mark at several places in the state. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 14,06,711 people spread over 2,168 villages have been affected.

The worst affected areas were Barpeta in Lower Assam, where 5.22 lakh people were stranded, and Dhemaji in Upper Assam, where 1.38 lakh people were affected, PTI reported.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were carrying out relief and rescue operations. More than 20,000 people are living in 62 relief camps and the state has opened up 172 relief distribution centres.

“We have been living at the embankment for the last two days,” Manohar Pegu, a student from Beloguri village near the Kaziranga National Park said. “Last year the Dhansiri did not flood so we were safe. But this year it is bad.” As much as 70% of the park’s area has been inundated, its director P Sivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take stock of the situation and offer central assistance. Sonowal briefed Shah about the situation and said he is monitoring it. “He informed the Union minister that all district administrations have been asked to remain alert and prepared to respond to the flood situation and extend all help to the affected people,” a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office said.