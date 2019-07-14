The big news: Two killed as building collapses in Himachal Pradesh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Cabinet minister, and ISRO will launch the second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, on Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two dead, 23 rescued after building collapses in Solan, rescue operation underway: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that search operations should be concluded within the next few hours and a proper investigation will be conducted.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Cabinet minister: The Congress leader was stripped of key portfolios in a Cabinet shuffle on June 6. He handed over his resignation letter to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on June 10.
- Chandrayaan-2 prepares for launch as India aims to become fourth country to land probe on moon: The moon mission will be launched on Monday at 2.51 am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
- Earthquake of 7.3-magnitude hits Ternate town in Indonesia, no casualties reported: However, no tsunami warning has been issued.
- Twelve arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting Muslim cleric, forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was on his way to his village when the accused approached him, assaulted him, and also pulled his beard.
- FIR filed against Kolkata metro as man dies after getting stuck between doors of train: The complaint was lodged by the family who allege negligence on the part of the metro authorities.
- In Kartarpur corridor, Indian passport holders get visa-free travel through the year: The Indian delegation also asked Pakistan to keep an eye on those who may try to take advantage of the corridor and disrupt the pilgrimage.
- BJP elevates BL Santosh as party’s general secretary (organisation): He replaced Ramlal who held the post for over 13 years.
- Karnataka BJP chief says he will ask CM to resign amid Congress’ efforts to win MLAs back: BS Yeddyurappa said over 15 MLAs from the JD(S)-Congress coalition had resigned and two Independent MLAs were also supporting the saffron party.
- Heavy rain, floods kill 43 people in Nepal, injure 20: Floods have resulted in the displacement of 10,385 households around the country.