Two dead, 23 rescued after building collapses in Solan, rescue operation underway: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that search operations should be concluded within the next few hours and a proper investigation will be conducted. Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Cabinet minister: The Congress leader was stripped of key portfolios in a Cabinet shuffle on June 6. He handed over his resignation letter to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on June 10. Chandrayaan-2 prepares for launch as India aims to become fourth country to land probe on moon: The moon mission will be launched on Monday at 2.51 am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Earthquake of 7.3-magnitude hits Ternate town in Indonesia, no casualties reported: However, no tsunami warning has been issued. Twelve arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting Muslim cleric, forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was on his way to his village when the accused approached him, assaulted him, and also pulled his beard. FIR filed against Kolkata metro as man dies after getting stuck between doors of train: The complaint was lodged by the family who allege negligence on the part of the metro authorities. In Kartarpur corridor, Indian passport holders get visa-free travel through the year: The Indian delegation also asked Pakistan to keep an eye on those who may try to take advantage of the corridor and disrupt the pilgrimage. BJP elevates BL Santosh as party’s general secretary (organisation): He replaced Ramlal who held the post for over 13 years. Karnataka BJP chief says he will ask CM to resign amid Congress’ efforts to win MLAs back: BS Yeddyurappa said over 15 MLAs from the JD(S)-Congress coalition had resigned and two Independent MLAs were also supporting the saffron party. Heavy rain, floods kill 43 people in Nepal, injure 20: Floods have resulted in the displacement of 10,385 households around the country.