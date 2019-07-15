Heavy rain swept across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday afternoon and brought respite from the hot weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department had predicted light showers for the day, and said it was expected to continue until Thursday.

Vice President Meteorology and Climate Change at the Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat, said that Palam received 26 mm of rainfall and Safdarjung recorded 29 mm of rainfall on Monday. Delhi has witnessed a dry spell despite cloud formation over the region.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected,” an unidentified India Meteorological Department official told IANS. “The city is likely to receive light rain till Thursday.” The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to oscillate between 37 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet, however, said the intensity will be light on both Monday and Tuesday. It attributed the change in weather conditions to low atmospheric pressure. The intensity will increase from July 17 and Delhi will witness proper monsoon from then, it added.

The India Meteorological Department had on July 5 declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital. Last month, the national capital recorded just 11.4 mm of rainfall, well below the 30-year average of around 55 mm.