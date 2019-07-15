Nepal, hit by heavy rain and floods, has appealed to international agencies for help in preventing possible water-borne diseases and to ensure proper health services for the tens of thousands of people who have been affected, PTI reported on Monday.

The rain and floods have so far killed at least 67 people. Over 25 districts and 10,385 households have been affected. The Health Emergency Operation Centre, set up by the Ministry of Health and Population, has asked international partner agencies to be prepared to help, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The Health Ministry held a meeting on Sunday, which was attended by representatives of the World Health Organisation Nepal Office, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations Population Fund and other agencies. “We have also requested them to mobilise their local channels in the areas of need,” Chudamani Bhandari, the head of the Health Emergency Operation Centre, said. “All our international partner agencies are ready to provide all kinds of help.”

Bhandari said the centre also held an emergency meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs. “We have urged Home Ministry officials for help in the transportation of medicines,” he said. “Supplying medicines in the affected areas has become a challenge for us.”

Bhandari said three teams of doctors from the Health Ministry would be deployed on Monday to Pathlaiya in Bara district, Lahan in Siraha district and Bardibas in Mahottari district. Medical experts have warned of outbreaks of diseases such as diarrhea, dysentery, typhoid, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E, especially in the affected areas of the Tarai region.

“Cases of malaria, dengue, kalajar could go up and people in the affected areas are vulnerable to snake bites as well,” Dr Sameer Kumar Adhikari, an official at the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, said.

The Nepal Police said they have rescued 1,445 stranded people from different parts of the country, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Dhading, Rautahat, Chitawan and Siraha districts.