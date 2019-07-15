A look at the headlines right now:

HD Kumaraswamy government to face floor test in Karnataka Assembly on Thursday: The Congress-JD(S) ruling alliance has three more days to win back the loyalty of its rebel MLAs. Lok Sabha passes NIA Amendment Bill, Congress calls it attempt to turn India into ‘police state’: Amit Shah said the Congress had repealed the anti-terrorism Act not because of misuse but to ‘save its vote bank’. Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to ‘technical snag’, says ISRO: The space agency said the revised launch date will be announced later. Mahua Moitra files criminal defamation case against Zee News editor for accusing her of plagiarism: She said it was important that those who make statements that are false to their knowledge be brought to book. SC issues notice to Centre, Bihar, UP on plea seeking urgent steps to control encephalitis: The PIL also sought direction to the Centre and state governments to create necessary infrastructure for treatment. Special judge asks Supreme Court for six more months to conclude trial in Babri Masjid demolition case: He also said that he was due to retire on September 30. Wholesale inflation eases to nearly two-year low of 2.02% in June: The easing in inflation was led by a lower pace of price rise for vegetables and fuel and power items. IMA Jewels scam main accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan says he will return to India within 24 hours: In a video, he also asked for police protection. International drug syndicates orchestrated the Easter attacks, claims Sri Lanka president: Maithripala Sirisena said the attacks were carried out to discourage his anti-narcotics drive. Supreme Court to examine validity of abortion restrictions, issues notice to Centre: A petition said that the abortion law violated fundamental rights and should be declared void and unconstitutional.