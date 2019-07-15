The big news: Karnataka government to face floor test on Thursday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Lok Sabha passed a bill to strengthen the National Investigation Agency, and ISRO called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2.
A look at the headlines right now:
- HD Kumaraswamy government to face floor test in Karnataka Assembly on Thursday: The Congress-JD(S) ruling alliance has three more days to win back the loyalty of its rebel MLAs.
- Lok Sabha passes NIA Amendment Bill, Congress calls it attempt to turn India into ‘police state’: Amit Shah said the Congress had repealed the anti-terrorism Act not because of misuse but to ‘save its vote bank’.
- Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to ‘technical snag’, says ISRO: The space agency said the revised launch date will be announced later.
- Mahua Moitra files criminal defamation case against Zee News editor for accusing her of plagiarism: She said it was important that those who make statements that are false to their knowledge be brought to book.
- SC issues notice to Centre, Bihar, UP on plea seeking urgent steps to control encephalitis: The PIL also sought direction to the Centre and state governments to create necessary infrastructure for treatment.
- Special judge asks Supreme Court for six more months to conclude trial in Babri Masjid demolition case: He also said that he was due to retire on September 30.
- Wholesale inflation eases to nearly two-year low of 2.02% in June: The easing in inflation was led by a lower pace of price rise for vegetables and fuel and power items.
- IMA Jewels scam main accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan says he will return to India within 24 hours: In a video, he also asked for police protection.
- International drug syndicates orchestrated the Easter attacks, claims Sri Lanka president: Maithripala Sirisena said the attacks were carried out to discourage his anti-narcotics drive.
- Supreme Court to examine validity of abortion restrictions, issues notice to Centre: A petition said that the abortion law violated fundamental rights and should be declared void and unconstitutional.