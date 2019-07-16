The big news: SC to hear plea on rebel Karnataka MLAs’ resignations today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Lok Sabha passed a bill to amend the NIA Act, and Pakistan opened its airspace to Indian flights after five months.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to continue hearing plea of Karnataka rebel MLAs today: Fifteen of the 16 rebel MLAs have moved the court challenging the delay in the Speaker’s decision on their resignations. The HD Kumaraswamy government, meanwhile, will face a floor test in Karnataka Assembly on Thursday.
- Lok Sabha passes NIA Amendment Bill, Congress calls it attempt to turn India into ‘police state’: Amit Shah said the Congress had repealed the anti-terrorism Act not because of misuse but to ‘save its vote bank’.
- Pakistan opens airspace to Indian aircraft for the first time since Balakot strikes, say reports: Both countries had placed restrictions in their airspace in February, but India removed its curbs on May 31.
- Mahua Moitra files criminal defamation case against Zee News editor for accusing her of plagiarism: She said it was important that those who make statements that are false to their knowledge be brought to book.
- Supreme Court to examine validity of abortion restrictions, issues notice to Centre: A petition said that the abortion law violated fundamental rights and should be declared void and unconstitutional.
- Special judge asks Supreme Court for six more months to conclude trial in Babri Masjid demolition case: He also said that he was due to retire on September 30.
- Juvenile Justice Board rejects J&K Police Crime branch plea to adjourn trial in Kathua case: The police said that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court was yet to decide if the accused was a minor.
- Bihar Public Service Commission blacklists teacher for question on the role of governor: However, the question will not be deleted from the examination paper and students will get marks as per the merit of their answers.
- At least 50 students injured after high-tension wire falls into primary school in Balrampur, UP: The students were at a distance from the wire when it collapsed, but water had collected in the compound, due to which they came in contact with electricity.
- Wholesale inflation eases to nearly two-year low of 2.02% in June: The easing in inflation was led by a lower pace of price rise for vegetables and fuel and power items.