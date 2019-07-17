The Centre and the Assam government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline for publication of the National Register of Citizens from July 31 to a “future date”, The Hindu reported.

The Centre and the state filed identical but separate applications, requesting the top court for more time to conduct a “sample re-verification process” of the names included in the draft National Register of Citizens published on July 30, 2018.

The pleas were mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose. The court said it will examine the request after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought an urgent hearing, The Indian Express reported.

The pleas urged the court to pass an order “directing 20% sample re-verification of names included in the final draft in districts of Assam bordering Bangladesh and a 10% sample re-verification of names in the remaining districts”.

The Centre and the state said the re-verification exercise should be conducted by Class 1 officers of the state government from other districts who have knowledge and experience in handling the process of inquiry.

The petitions also sought an order that the sample re-verification be undertaken at a venue different from where the National Register of Citizens exercise took place. The Assam government said this would rule out the possibility of local influences, bias or threat.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its application, attached a letter from Sachetan Nagrik Mancha, a non-governmental organisation based in Assam, that had demanded an “error-free NRC”, The Hindu reported. The ministry said the organisation had forwarded an appeal to the President on June 29 signed by more than “25 lakh indigenous Indian citizens of Assam” demanding an “error-free NRC” containing the names of Indian citizens and exclusion of all “illegal migrants”.

Sanchetan Nagrik Mancha Secretary Atul Burman told The Hindu that the NGO worked for “national integration” and denied it was aligned to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the court of the “unprecedented large scale of complexities” involved in the process. The ministry said the NRC exercise had created apprehensions among citizens and could impact law and order in the state. “It is pertinent that the exercise of sample re-verification must necessarily follow before the publication of the final list,” the application said.

The Centre and the state filed the applications despite repeated orders and oral observations from the Supreme Court to finish the exercise by July 31, 2019.

The stated aim of the National Register of Citizens is to separate genuine Indian citizens from undocumented immigrants living in the state. According to the terms, anyone who cannot prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971, will be declared a foreigner.

More than 40 lakh people were excluded from the final draft of the register published on July 30, 2018. Those who did not make the draft list were allowed to make one last claim for inclusion before the publication of the final consolidated list. Authorities also allowed objections to be filed against people included in the final draft. The exercise has been embroiled in several controversies, including allegations of bias against certain communities.

An “additional exclusion list” was published on June 26 which contained named of 1,02,463 people who were earlier included in the draft NRC list.

