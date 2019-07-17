The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years. The expulsion came a week after a video of him dancing while brandishing guns was widely shared on social media.

The party said it had taken note of the lawmaker’s indiscipline. Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said the saffron party had also taken note of Champion’s continuous public misconduct. Champion had been sent a showcause notice by the state leaders after the video surfaced.

“Since his reply was not satisfactory as per our disciplinary committee, he has been expelled from the party for six years,” ANI quoted Baluni as saying.

Singh had earlier tried to justify his actions in the video, saying that the weapons were not loaded and that he had a licence for them. “This is a conspiracy,” NDTV quoted him as saying. “They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I am not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone. What’s the crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping a licensed gun a crime?”

Last week, Champion’s gun licence had been revoked after the video triggered controversy. Singh had already been suspended by the saffron party for three months on disciplinary grounds after he had allegedly misbehaved with journalists in June.