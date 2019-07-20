As many as four earthquakes have jolted Arunachal Pradesh since Friday. The latest, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, hit East Kameng district at 4.24 am on Saturday, NDTV reported. The earthquakes did not cause any loss of life, injuries or damage to property.

The first earthquake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale took place at 2.52 pm at a depth of 10 km in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The India Meteorological Department said the tremors were felt in Guwahati, Itanagar and Dimapur.

The second earthquake took place at 3.04 pm on Friday, at a depth of 10 km at another site in East Kameng. It measured 3.8 on the Richter scale.

The third quake was at 3.21 pm at a depth of 95 km in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh and it measured 4.9 on the Richter scale. The fourth and last earthquake took place in East Kameng district at 4.24 am, and had a magnitude of 5.5.