The toll in floods in India crossed 200 on Monday, with 85 of those deaths in Kerala, ANI reported. In Malappuram district, 45 people are still missing while seven have not been traced in Wayanad.

More than 2.55 lakh people in the state have sought refuge in 1,413 relief camps, government officials said, according to Mathrubhumi. The weather department did not issue a red alert for any of the 14 districts on Tuesday. However, an orange alert has been issued for six districts.

At least 29 people have died in Malappuram since August 8 in heavy rains and landslides while 17 people have died in Kozhikode district and 12 in Wayanad.

In Malappuram, 59,351 people are living in 240 relief camps, More than 60,000 people have been shifted to 209 shelters in Kozhikode. In Wayanad, more than 35,000 people have taken shelter in 212 relief camps.

“It is a tragedy not only for Wayanad, but for Kerala and also some southern states,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the constituency in Parliament, told reporters. “This is not only a Wayanad issue, this is a Kerala issue, this is a Karnataka issue. I think the Central government needs to pay attention and aggressively support the people of these states.”

Karnataka

Rain and floods have wreaked havoc in Karnataka, with 48 people losing their lives, ANI reported on Tuesday. Twelve people are missing, and 5.81 lakh people have been displaced since August 1.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the situation in the state was very bad. “Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection,” ANI quoted him as saying. “Loss of over 50,000 crores in the state. On August 16, I am going to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this.” He also requested the Centre to release Rs 10,000 crore immediately.

This came a day after former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda wrote a letter to the Centre, urging them to release Rs 5,000-crore aid immediately, Hindustan Times reported. “For the present, the total damage to both public and private property including damage to infrastructure approximately could be assessed at Rs 10,000 crore,” he said. “I have not seen such unprecedented destruction to both human lives and properties in my six decades political career.”

Maharashtra

The flood situation in western Maharashtra improved on Monday after the water level of two crucial rivers in Sangli and Kolhapur districts receded, PTI reported.

The death toll in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts in the last eight days rose to 43, with 21 of those deaths occurring in Sangli. Three people are still missing.

National Disaster Response Force continued rescue and relief operations on Tuesday in Shirol and Kolhapur, ANI reported.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar told reporters that 1,070 soldiers of various agencies were carrying out rescue and relief operations with and had deployed 164 boats.

The floods, which were triggered by release of water from dams in the region and Almatti, displaced more than four lakh people.

Gujarat

In the western state, 31 people have died in rain-related incidents in the last four days. Several parts of the state, including Saurashtra and Kutch, are receiving heavy rain.

The Indian Air Force rescued nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods in Kutch on Monday, unidentified government officials said.

Uttarakhand

At least six people died in Chamoli district on Monday in landslides triggered by heavy rain. The six were buried under the rubble of their damaged houses, according to Hindustan Times reported. Two buildings were also swept away.

In West Bengal, 16 people, including four farmers, have been killed by lightning in five districts since Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. It has also predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan region, Odisha, and Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Tuesday and Wednesday.